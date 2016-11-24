Improving TPA3118 Class D Amplifier

TPA3118 listening impressions



The initial sound of the TPA3118 with everything stock was harsh in the mids and highs. I didn't have the patience to wait for it to burn in since I had pre-planned the mods I wanted to do. After changing the four 330 uF capacitors on the board to 470 uF Keltrons, the improvement was immediate. I attribute this to the Keltron capacitors because the change was immediate. If one could get hold of better capacitors, it is reasonable to believe that there could be further, if incremental, improvements. What the change of capacitors did was to tame the harshness. It was cured.



Later, I swapped out the 470 uF caps to 1000 uF caps (a brand called CapXon which I'm using for the first time). I didn't hear immediate gains in sound, but now that I've put in more hours on the amplifiers, I think it was a worthy investment.



Since I had only recently completed building MyRef Rev C amplifier based on the LM3886 chip, and been listening to both amps side by side, I can't help but contrast and compare the TPA3118 sound to that of the MyRef Rev C. I'll try and break it down:



Bass weight is where MyRef wins over the TPA3118. MyRef has a mid bass bump which makes a standmount that inherently has limited reach in the bottom end, shine. It imparts it added bass weight. The bass texture though is a bit rounded off, and not too defined, but it certainly makes for pleasant listening. In contrast, the TPA3118 has relatively lighter bass weight and is flatter without the mid bass bump, but it seems to have better defined texture. I feel that on speakers with bigger woofers or bigger cabinet or with careful placement of speakers for bass reinforcement, the TPA3118 bass weight can be definitely improved. I haven't moved my speakers an inch as I had arrived at the present position by repeated incremental changes. In absolute terms, if one were to hear the TPA3118 on its own without reference to another amplifier, one may not find it lacking much in the bass. So the differences are not the night/day sort.



Midrange is where the MyRef really excels. It just sounds so good to my ears that I still grin to myself when listening to it. I'm guessing there is some sort of a bump in the presence region to make voices so euphonic. The TPA3118 on the other hand is more even handed. It's simply flat right across the audio spectrum and its presentation is quite neutral. But here, being neutral doesn't necessarily equate to being boring.



The highs are where the TPA3118 simply outshines the MyRef. The latter, as I reported in the MyRef build thread elsewhere, has a rolled off high. The TPA3118 sizzles and sparkles, without being etched. The operative word is without being etched. One can sit down and listen for hours without being fatigued. The treble after the hours I've put it is very smooth. In its defence, I must add that the MyRef treble may not have the reach of the TPA3118 but the sweet midrange more than makes up for it. One doesn't miss the sizzling highs. This makes MyRef much more forgiving of poorer records which is a good thing as most of us have CDs/records that we love despite the less than stellar sonic qualities.



I have extensively heard various genres on the class D TPA3118 and can confirm that it is a tonemeister - a champion, in fact. It is also very resolving of details. Macro dynamics is another strong point. I am not able to milk the full power of the chips because I'm using lower supply voltage than the recommended 24V, but I certainly don't find it lacking in dynamic capabilities or unable to drive my speakers loud despite using 19.5V supply. It has startling dynamics (when present in the program material) and can play loud without clipping or sounding strained. It is also surprisingly open sounding and unstressed.



I love this tiny amp, especially the way it plays piano and violin - two very tough tests. I hardly miss my big Class A amp.



I would strongly recommended others to try out this board, or similar boards, or even other class D chipamp boards (there are tons of them from ST Microelectronics, Intersil, Tripath, International Rectifier, Zetex or Texas Instruments, and most of them have very positive user feedbacks). They are cheap to buy, though that's hardly the reason I'm recommending them, because they can stand firmly on their own sonic merits. I, for one, will surely try more similar boards in future. I have identified a few promising boards, but the TPA3118 or TPA3116 are fine starting points. My expectations were low despite reading of numerous positive user experiences. I could say I had almost zero expectation bias, but I'm glad to report that it ticks almost all the audiophile check boxes. But its biggest trait is it is unerringly musical. So bury your old biases against class D and do give it a try.